Family of Donegal man killed in head on crash to take civil action

A civil action will be taken by the family of a Donegal man who was killed in a head on collision between two lorries in Co. Monaghan last year

An inquest yesterday heard how 32-year-old Klaidas Bakanas had traces of heroin and anti anxiety drugs in his body when he veered onto the wrong side of the road several times before the fatal collision.

His vehicle struck and killed 30-year-old Declan Holian from Ramelton.

Solicitor for the Holian family is Damien Tansey – he says until the inquest, they new little detail of what caused the crash: