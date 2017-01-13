Four Donegal candidates reported by SIPO following Dail and Seanad elections

66 files have been sent to the Gardai by the Standards in Public Office Commission following last year’s General Election, two of them relating to unsuccessful candidates in Donegal.

Non party candidate Cllr Ian Mc Garvey was reported for failing to return a Certificate of Monetary Donations, a Donation Statement and a Statutary Declaration.

In the case of Non party candidate Michael Mooney, Sipo say an Election Expenses Statement is outstanding, and other documentation is incomplete.

Meanwhile, following the Seanad Election in April, Niall Blaney was reported for not returning a donation statement or statutary declaration form, while Dr Seosamh O’Ceallaigh did not return a completed certificate of monetary donations.

Both reports can be accessed here – http://www.sipo.gov.ie/en/