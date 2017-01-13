logo



Derry City fixture changes confirmed

13 Jan 2017
by admin

derry city

A number of amendments have been made to the Airtricity League Premier Division fixture list ahead of the new season.

The four changes involve home games for Derry City who will play at Maginn Park during the redevelopment of the Brandywell.

Their games at home to Limerick, Drogheda, Bray and Bohs will now take place on Friday March 3rd, Saturday March 18th, Friday March 31st and Friday May 5th.
The Friday games kick off at 7.45pm with the Saturday tie at 5pm.

The four games were previously fixed for Sunday afternoons.

