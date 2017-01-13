logo



Almost 3,000 homes and businesses without power in Derrybeg

13 Jan 2017
by admin

 

ESB worker

Almost 3,000 ESB customers are without power this afternoon in the Derrybeg area.

The provider is currently working on the fault and hopeful that power will be restored between 4 and 5pm this evening.

Meanwhile Met Eireann has withdrawn its weather warnings for snow and ice, despite some lingering snow showers.

The Orange and yellow warnings were due to expire this evening at six, but improving weather meant they were withdrawn.

Icy road conditions are persisting in some counties including Donegal and motorists are asked to drive with caution and take their time.

Met Eireann forecaster Evelyn Cusack, says conditions will improve this weekend:

