Snow falling in Donegal as weather warning takes effect

Snow is falling in many parts of the North West this morning, with Met Eireann warning of wintry weather for the next 48 hours in Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Sligo, Mayo and Leitrim.

Local authorities are activating severe weather plans, with Donegal County Council saying it is regularly updating its weather maps and forecasts on donegalcoco.ie as well as on social media. Defence Forces personnel have been put on standby.

Sean Hogan is chair of the emergency co-ordination group for severe weather………