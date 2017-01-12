Ruaille Buaille le Colm Feiritéar 10/1/17

— Main Menu — Home News & Sport - News - Sport - Schedule & Contact Details Entertainment Obituaries On Air - Listen Live! - Playback - Schedule - Festive Schedule Shaun Doherty Show Book Online - Promotions - Ticket Outlets - Promotion Team & Contact Extra - Two Men Rescued After Drifting Out To Sea In Inflatable Dinghy - Bridal Party Fall Into Lake As Jetty Collapses - Factor 50 Won’t Protect This Sunbather - Local Elections - Secret Sound May - Car Crashes Into Street Lights During ‘Rally’ - Shane Filan on Highland Drive - Hot Country Music Awards - The Audition - Photo Gallery Win - Donegal Hospice Bingo - Galway Music Trip Competition - Terms & Conditions