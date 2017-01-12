Heritage Council launches new online resource

The Heritage Council has launched a new initiative which allows people access information on the built, cultural and natural heritage around Ireland and off shore.

An online tool available at heritagemaps.ie allows people create customised maps and explore a vast range of Ireland’s heritage including pilgrim paths, burial grounds, museums, archaeological sites, maritime collections and walled towns.

Heritage Council Chief Executive Michael Starrett says as well as being a tool for visitors, this is also a hugely important resource for local people……….