Heritage Council launches new online resource

12 Jan 2017
by admin

Heritage Map

The Heritage Council has launched a new initiative which allows people access information on the built, cultural and natural heritage around Ireland and off shore.

An online tool available at heritagemaps.ie allows people create customised maps and explore a vast range of Ireland’s heritage including pilgrim paths, burial grounds, museums, archaeological sites, maritime collections and walled towns.

Heritage Council Chief Executive Michael Starrett says as well as being a tool for visitors, this is also a hugely important resource for local people……….

 

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


