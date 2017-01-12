GAA Programme – 11/01/17

The GAA Programme, in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Diarmuid McCaughey, the young Bundoran footballers who played in last weekend’s World record breaking Gaeilc Football game in Tyrone tells Tom Comack about the experience.

Tom is also joined by former Donegal team doctor Austin O’Kennedy who is an executive member of the new Club Player’s Association (CPA).

Dr Austin, will give the background to the new body; how he got involved and the aims and aspirations of the CPA.