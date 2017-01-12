logo



GAA Programme – 11/01/17

12 Jan 2017
by admin

Tom Comack FtThe GAA Programme, in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Diarmuid McCaughey, the young Bundoran footballers who played in last weekend’s World record breaking Gaeilc Football game in Tyrone tells Tom Comack about the experience.

Tom is also joined by former Donegal team doctor Austin O’Kennedy who is an executive member of the new Club Player’s Association (CPA).

Dr Austin, will give the background to the new body; how he got involved and the aims and aspirations of the CPA.

More Sport

GAA Programme – 11/01/17

0
The GAA Programme, in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm. On this week’s programme, Diarmuid McCaughey, the young Bu[...]
12 Jan 2017

Shane Williams to line out for Glenswilly this evening

0
Wales Rugby legend Shane Williams will swap the oval ball for a Gaelic football this evening in Convoy. As part of the RTE series – The Toughest Trade, Williams has joined Donegal [...]
12 Jan 2017

Derry City start life at Maginn Park with victory

0
Derry City played their first game at their temporary new home in Buncrana on Wednesday night. The Candystrips beat Ulster Senior League side Letterkenny Rovers 3-0 in a pre-season[...]
12 Jan 2017

Harley takes another win at Newcastle

0
Wednesday was another good day for Donegal jockey Martin Harley. At Newcastle, The Trentagh man rode an each way double on board his two mounts for the afternoon with a victory and[...]
12 Jan 2017

Rovers Captain Darren McElwaine on making the USL run in interesting ahead of Cockhill game

0
Letterkenny Rovers captain Darren McElwaine believes the 4 Lanterns Ulster Senior League title is still Cockhill Celtic’s ‘to lose’. The League’s top two teams go head-to-head on S[...]
11 Jan 2017

Rory Gallagher looking forward to a new beginning for Donegal.

0
Donegal manager Rory Gallagher has his full panel in training ahead of the National Football League opener at the start of February against Kerry. It will be a much changed looking[...]
10 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit