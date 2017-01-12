Flanagan travels to Belfast as Stormont impasse continues

The Foreign Affairs Minister will travel to Belfast today for talks aimed at saving the power-sharing government in the North.

Charlie Flanagan says every effort has to be made to stop the current executive from collapsing.

He will meet with political leaders in a bid to patch up the rows between the DUP and Sinn Féin – while the SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood will hold a series of meetings in Dublin today.

Minister Flanagan says a snap election could make it even harder to repair trust afterwards…………