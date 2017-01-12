Aer Lingus Regional’s Donegal services carried 25% more people in 2016

Aer Lingus Regional carried 40,000 passengers on flights from Donegal last year, an increase of more than 25%.

The service, links Donegal Airport with Dublin and Glasgow, with July the busiest month in 2016.

Martin Saxton, Stobart Air’s Chief Commercial Officer says Donegal is an integral part of the Aer Lingus Regional network, and the increase in passenger numbers on both of the Donegal routes indicates a rising demand for connections to major tourism and commercial centres.

He added it also reflects the growing role of the county and North-West region in national and UK business and as a key holiday destination.

He said they have developed a good working relationship with Donegal Airport, and look forward to building upon last year’s success.

The airport’s Managing Director Anne Bonner says they are working with Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and Donegal Tourism to develop new markets in Europe and the UK, with an emphasis on Donegal as the starting point on a journey along the Wild Atlantic Way.