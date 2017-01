Concern has been raised over the extent to which Home Help services in Donegal are being contracted out to private care providers.

The number of hours increased from over 4,519 hours in 2011 to over 81,465 in 2015, with funding paid out to private providers having gone up by over €1.8M between the same periods.

The figures werre released by the HSE to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty who says this clearly proves that the Government have a ‘privatisation agenda’ in mind……