Anthony Thompson has opted out of the Donegal panel for 2017.

After weeks of speculation over his position, the Naomh Conaill man will not be making himself available for county action this season.

It’s a further blow to Rory Gallagher’s side who have also lost the services of Leo McLoone and Odhrán MacNiallais in recent weeks.

Donegal Now are reporting the 2012 All Ireland winner may have an option to draft back in at a later date.