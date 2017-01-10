Stormont election seems inevitable following Mc Guinness resignation

The north’s political parties are preparing for a snap election.

DUP leader Arlene Foster has slammed Martin McGuinness for sparking the crisis, by standing down as Deputy First Minister.

Under power sharing rules it means Arlene Foster has also lost her post as First Minister.

The resignation comes in the wake of the botched Renewable Energy Incentive scheme, which was approved by Ms.Foster and could cost taxpayers half a billion pounds.

Most believe an election is now inevitable, but Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire is urging the parties to seek a resolution……………..

However if, as expected, Sinn Féin don’t nominate a replacement for Mr McGuinness, elections are likely to be triggered in six days time.

First Minister Arlene Foster claims Sinn Fein is acting in a selfish and irresponsible manner……………….

However, Donegal Senator Padraig McLochlainn says it’s clear that Mr. McGuinness was left with no other option……………