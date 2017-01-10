logo



Stormont election seems inevitable following Mc Guinness resignation

10 Jan 2017
by admin

martin mc guinness

The north’s political parties are preparing for a snap election.

DUP leader Arlene Foster has slammed Martin McGuinness for sparking the crisis, by standing down as Deputy First Minister.

Under power sharing rules it means Arlene Foster has also lost her post as First Minister.

The resignation comes in the wake of the botched Renewable Energy Incentive scheme, which was approved by Ms.Foster and could cost taxpayers half a billion pounds.

Most believe an election is now inevitable, but Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire is urging the parties to seek a resolution……………..

However if, as expected, Sinn Féin don’t nominate a replacement for Mr McGuinness, elections are likely to be triggered in six days time.

First Minister Arlene Foster claims Sinn Fein is acting in a selfish and irresponsible manner……………….

However, Donegal Senator Padraig McLochlainn says it’s clear that Mr. McGuinness was left with no other option……………

More News

SF denies Mc Guinness resignation is health related as fallout continues

0
Sinn Fein has again denied that Martin McGuinness’s resignation from Northern Ireland’s power sharing executive was due to illness. Mr McGuinness has cited the First Mi[...]
10 Jan 2017

Mc Cann relishes political battle as new Stormont poll looms

0
In the event of an election being called at Stormont, there will be 18 less MLAs, with the number of seats in the assembly falling from 108 to 90. The means one less MLA being elec[...]
10 Jan 2017

20 patients without beds today at LUH

0
The numbers awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital have risen again, with the INMO reporting 20 patients without beds this morning, eight of them on Emergency Depart[...]
10 Jan 2017

Audio update – Tenders sought for development of toilets and bus/car parking at Malin Head

0
Tenders are being invited for significant work to be carried out at Malin Head to provide toilets and extra car parking spaces for visitors. Details of the work to be carried out i[...]
10 Jan 2017

Green light for new Sliabh Liag Whiskey Distillery

0
A new whiskey distillery in Donegal has been given the green light with the promise of up to 40 new jobs for the county. An Bord Pleanála has upheld Donegal County Council’s [...]
10 Jan 2017

Council urged to assess pedestrian safety at De Valera Road roundabouts

0
A Donegal County Councillor has raised concern over pedestrian safety at either end of one of Letterkenny’s busiest roads. Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh is asking engineers to examine [...]
10 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit