SF denies Mc Guinness resignation is health related as fallout continues

Sinn Fein has again denied that Martin McGuinness’s resignation from Northern Ireland’s power sharing executive was due to illness.

Mr McGuinness has cited the First Minister Arlene Foster’s handling of the Reneewable Heat Incentive scheme for his decision.

Stormont Health Minister Michelle O’Neill says the resignation is purely about the political dispute with the DUP…………….

Sinn Fein is being accused of abandoning the party’s voters when it comes to Brexit

The DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson says that in the absence of an Assembly in Stormont, his party will still have a voice in the Westminster Parliament, but Sinn Fein won’t………..

Questions are also being raised about what the British and Irish governments could have done to ease the situation.

However, Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan says while the Irish Government is committed to the peace process, it could not intervene in the RHI controversy………