Mc Cann relishes political battle as new Stormont poll looms

In the event of an election being called at Stormont, there will be 18 less MLAs, with the number of seats in the assembly falling from 108 to 90. The means one less MLA being elected from each of the constituencies.

That could put particular pressure on smaller parties and on MLAs elected for the first time last year.

Despite that, People Before Profit’s Foyle MLA Eamon Mc Cann has been calling for an election over the RHI and NAMA controversies.

He says it’s right that the people should decide what happens next………….