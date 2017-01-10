Green light for new Sliabh Liag Whiskey Distillery

A new whiskey distillery in Donegal has been given the green light with the promise of up to 40 new jobs for the county.

An Bord Pleanála has upheld Donegal County Council’s decision to grant full planning permission for Sliabh Liag Distillery.

It will be the first distillery in Donegal for more than a century and half.

Plans for the facility also include a visitor centre. It will be situated just outside Carrick, along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Founder and Managing Director James Doherty says the facility should be up and running in 2019……..