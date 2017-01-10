logo



Commercial Officier Aidan Campbell on reigniting Harps Stadium plan.

10 Jan 2017
by admin

harps-stadium

Finn Harps held an open meeting for supporters last night at the Balor Theatre in Ballybofey where the club discussed the plans for the 2017 season both on and off the pitch.

Manager Ollie Horgan and the two new signings, Killian Cantwell and Danny Morrisey were in attendance.

Issues discussed on the night included the day to day running of the club, encouraging supporters to turn out on match day and the hold up with the stadium in Stranolar.

Harp’s Commercial Officier Aidan Campbell says its time to get the stadium moving again and its paramount to get workers back on site.

Aidan gave his reaction to the the outcome of the forum with Highland’s Diarmaid Doherty…

Commercial Officier Aidan Campbell on reigniting Harps Stadium plan.

