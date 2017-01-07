Roma McLaughlin signs for Shelbourne

Former Peamount United player, Roma McLaughlin, has signed for Shelbourne Ladies ahead of the Women’s National League and Champions League.

McLaughlin (18) had great success at Peamount, making it into the team of the year for two consecutive years and receiving the ‘Player Of The Year’ award last year.

The Greencastle native has also been shortlisted for the Young Player of the Year award for this season.

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, January 12, in the Guinnes Storehouse, Dublin.