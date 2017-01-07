Paddy Bond wins gold in World Ice Swimming Championship

Ramelton’s Paddy Bond won gold at the World Championships in Ice Swimming at Burghausen in Germany, on Saturday.

Bond was competing in the M35 category and he saw off competition which included his Irish team-mate Padraig Mallon to top the podium.

Bond was over a minute faster than his team-mate, finishing in a time of 17 minutes and 49.51 seconds with Mallon following at 18 minutes and 18.33 seconds.

Also competing in the competition was Ballyshannon native, Sarah O’Malley-Daly who came in third position to grab the bronze medal in the W50 race.