logo



Paddy Bond wins gold in World Ice Swimming Championship

07 Jan 2017
by admin
paddy-bond

Paddy Bond pictured second from left

Ramelton’s Paddy Bond won gold at the World Championships in Ice Swimming at Burghausen in Germany, on Saturday.

Bond was competing in the M35 category and he saw off competition which included his Irish team-mate Padraig Mallon to top the podium.

Bond was over a minute faster than his team-mate, finishing in a time of 17 minutes and 49.51 seconds with Mallon following at 18 minutes and 18.33 seconds.

Also competing in the competition was Ballyshannon native, Sarah O’Malley-Daly who came in third position to grab the bronze medal in the W50 race.

 

More Sport

Roma McLaughlin signs for Shelbourne

0
  Former Peamount United player, Roma McLaughlin, has signed for Shelbourne Ladies ahead of the Women’s National League and Champions League. McLaughlin (18) had great s[...]
07 Jan 2017

Another good day for Martin Harley at Lingfield

0
Saturday was another good day for Martin Harley at Lingfield Following on from his double success at the same course on Wednesday, Martin had two mounts this afternoon, taking a fi[...]
07 Jan 2017

City of Derry run in 9 tries in Ulster Senior League clash against Armagh

0
  City of Derry RFC ran out 55-5 victors over Armagh in the Ulster Senior League, at the Palace Grounds, today. Alex McDonald reports for Highland Saturday Sport…  [...]
07 Jan 2017

Paddy Bond wins gold in World Ice Swimming Championship

0
Ramelton’s Paddy Bond won gold at the World Championships in Ice Swimming at Burghausen in Germany, on Saturday. Bond was competing in the M35 category and he saw off competi[...]
07 Jan 2017

Donegal Junior League- Saturday Results

0
Saturday Division Drumbar FC   1  v  1  Aranmore Utd Dunlewey Celtic   2  v  3   Orchard FC Fintown Harps  0  v  2  Glencar Celtic Saturday Reserve Division Castlefin Celtic  6  v [...]
07 Jan 2017

GAA Preview: Hugh McGrath on Derry’s Dr McKenna Cup opener with Armagh

0
Derry welcome Armagh to Owenbeg on Sunday for their opening section A game of the Dr McKenna Cup. It’s a new-look Derry side with former minor keeper Ben McKinless starting in goal[...]
07 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit