Inishowen play the Cavan/Monaghan League, this evening in their final group game of the Oscar Traynor Trophy.

Both sides have won their two games to date in the group, so an Inishowen victory at Maginn Park in Buncrana for would secure top spot for Diarmaid O’Brien’s side.

The Inishowen manager looked ahead to the game, which kicks off at 5pm today, with Kenny Harkin on Saturday Sport…