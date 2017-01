GAA Preview: Mickey Harte on Tyrone’s bid for sixth Dr McKenna Cup

Tyrone Manager Mickey Harte has handed three players their senior debuts in Sunday’s Dr. McKenna Cup games against Cavan.

Michael Cassidy in the half back line, Declan McClure at midfield and Cahir McCullagh at wing half forward will make their senior bow for the first time at Breffni Park.

If Ronan McHugh and Harry Loughran are introduced, they will also make their senior debut for the O’Neill County.

Peter Harte, Darren McCurry, Ronan O’Neill, Tiernan McCann and Niall Morgan are just some of the regulars that will also feature on Sunday.

Cathal McCarron will not be involvedas he is suspended following his sending off in last year’s McKenna Cup Final.

Tom Comack spoke to Mickey Harte on Tyrone’s bid for a sixth Dr McKenna Cup in a row..

Tyrone squad for Dr McKenna Cup:

1. Niall Morgan – Éadan na dTorc – 53 appearances

2. Aidan McCrory – Aireagal Chiaráin – 85 appearances

3. Jonathan Monroe – An Charraig Mhór – 12 appearances

4. Ronan McNabb – An Droim Mhór – 49 appearances

5. Michael Cassidy – Ard Bó – Yet to make debut

6. Tiernan McCann – Coill an Chlochair – 44 appearances

7. Niall Sludden – An Droim Mhór – 17 appearances

8. Declan McClure – Cluain Eo – Yet to make debut

9. Padraig McNulty – Dún Geanainn – 30 appearances

10. Darren McCurry – Éadan na dTorc – 61 appearances

11. Peter Harte – Aireagal Chiaráin – 104 appearances

12. Cahir McCullagh – An Caisleán Glas – Yet to make debut

13. Lee Brennan – Trí Leac – 7 appearances

14. Connor McAliskey – Cluain Eo – 60 appearances

15. Ronan O’Neill – An Omaigh – 54 appearances

16. Mickey O’Neill – Cluain Eo – 18 appearances

17. Ronan McHugh – Achadh Uí Aráin – Yet to make debut

18. Niall McKenna – Domhnach Mór – 39 appearances

19. Rory Brennan – Trí Leac – 20 appearances

20. Hugh Pat McGeary – Cabhán a’Chaortainn – 7 appearances

21. Sean Cavanagh – An Mhaigh – 225 appearances

22. Matthew Donnelly – Trí Leac – 81 appearances

23. Harry Loughran – An Mhaigh – Yet to make debut

24. Justin McMahon – An Omaigh – 101 appearances