Derry welcome Armagh to Owenbeg on Sunday for their opening section A game of the Dr McKenna Cup.

It’s a new-look Derry side with former minor keeper Ben McKinless starting in goal while there are also places for Loup’s Patrick Coney, Craigbane midfielder Aidy McLaughlin, Glen duo Jack Doherty and Oisin Hegarty, and Banagher’s Gavin O’Neill.

Derry team mentor, Hugh McGrath told Tom Comack on today’s GAA programme that the players are excited to get back into action…