logo



GAA Preview: Declan Bonner on Donegal’s tough ask in Dr McKenna Cup

07 Jan 2017
by admin

 

Declan Bonner

A new-look Donegal start their Dr McKenna Cup campaign against Ulster University Jordanstown, on Sunday.

Donegal will have Declan Bonner in charge and he will use his under-21 panel for the traditional start of the year competition.

They face a stern test against a UUJ side under manager Martin McHugh, who has a large number of Inter-County players from across Ulster at his disposal.

The students panel includes twelve from Tyrone, six from Derry, and five from Donegal.

On this weekend’s preview, Tom Comack spoke to Declan Bonner who feels this is a chance for Donegal’s younger players to showcase their ability…

More Sport

Roma McLaughlin signs for Shelbourne

0
  Former Peamount United player, Roma McLaughlin, has signed for Shelbourne Ladies ahead of the Women’s National League and Champions League. McLaughlin (18) had great s[...]
07 Jan 2017

Another good day for Martin Harley at Lingfield

0
Saturday was another good day for Martin Harley at Lingfield Following on from his double success at the same course on Wednesday, Martin had two mounts this afternoon, taking a fi[...]
07 Jan 2017

City of Derry run in 9 tries in Ulster Senior League clash against Armagh

0
  City of Derry RFC ran out 55-5 victors over Armagh in the Ulster Senior League, at the Palace Grounds, today. Alex McDonald reports for Highland Saturday Sport…  [...]
07 Jan 2017

Paddy Bond wins gold in World Ice Swimming Championship

0
Ramelton’s Paddy Bond won gold at the World Championships in Ice Swimming at Burghausen in Germany, on Saturday. Bond was competing in the M35 category and he saw off competi[...]
07 Jan 2017

Donegal Junior League- Saturday Results

0
Saturday Division Drumbar FC   1  v  1  Aranmore Utd Dunlewey Celtic   2  v  3   Orchard FC Fintown Harps  0  v  2  Glencar Celtic Saturday Reserve Division Castlefin Celtic  6  v [...]
07 Jan 2017

GAA Preview: Hugh McGrath on Derry’s Dr McKenna Cup opener with Armagh

0
Derry welcome Armagh to Owenbeg on Sunday for their opening section A game of the Dr McKenna Cup. It’s a new-look Derry side with former minor keeper Ben McKinless starting in goal[...]
07 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit