GAA Preview: Declan Bonner on Donegal’s tough ask in Dr McKenna Cup

A new-look Donegal start their Dr McKenna Cup campaign against Ulster University Jordanstown, on Sunday.

Donegal will have Declan Bonner in charge and he will use his under-21 panel for the traditional start of the year competition.

They face a stern test against a UUJ side under manager Martin McHugh, who has a large number of Inter-County players from across Ulster at his disposal.

The students panel includes twelve from Tyrone, six from Derry, and five from Donegal.

On this weekend’s preview, Tom Comack spoke to Declan Bonner who feels this is a chance for Donegal’s younger players to showcase their ability…