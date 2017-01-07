logo



Brian Dorrian reflects on Donegal League’s Oscar Traynor Cup win

07 Jan 2017
by admin

Donegal League ball

The Donegal League recorded their first victory in the Oscar Traynor Cup, with a 4-0 win away to Sligo-Leitrim, last night.

After a disappointing start to the campaign, it was impossible for Dorrian’s side to qualify to the knockout stages, but a much changed side from their opening fixtures showed good promise.

They took the lead 17 minutes into the first-half through Kildrum Tigers man, Damian Crossan.

Drumoghill Celtic’s Chris Malseed then doubled the lead on the half-hour mark, while two goals in the later stages of the second-half from Jamie McKinney and Eoin Slaven secured an emphatic victory for Dorrian’s men.

Dorrian spoke to Kenny Harkin on the victory..

More Sport

Roma McLaughlin signs for Shelbourne

0
  Former Peamount United player, Roma McLaughlin, has signed for Shelbourne Ladies ahead of the Women’s National League and Champions League. McLaughlin (18) had great s[...]
07 Jan 2017

Another good day for Martin Harley at Lingfield

0
Saturday was another good day for Martin Harley at Lingfield Following on from his double success at the same course on Wednesday, Martin had two mounts this afternoon, taking a fi[...]
07 Jan 2017

City of Derry run in 9 tries in Ulster Senior League clash against Armagh

0
  City of Derry RFC ran out 55-5 victors over Armagh in the Ulster Senior League, at the Palace Grounds, today. Alex McDonald reports for Highland Saturday Sport…  [...]
07 Jan 2017

Paddy Bond wins gold in World Ice Swimming Championship

0
Ramelton’s Paddy Bond won gold at the World Championships in Ice Swimming at Burghausen in Germany, on Saturday. Bond was competing in the M35 category and he saw off competi[...]
07 Jan 2017

Donegal Junior League- Saturday Results

0
Saturday Division Drumbar FC   1  v  1  Aranmore Utd Dunlewey Celtic   2  v  3   Orchard FC Fintown Harps  0  v  2  Glencar Celtic Saturday Reserve Division Castlefin Celtic  6  v [...]
07 Jan 2017

GAA Preview: Hugh McGrath on Derry’s Dr McKenna Cup opener with Armagh

0
Derry welcome Armagh to Owenbeg on Sunday for their opening section A game of the Dr McKenna Cup. It’s a new-look Derry side with former minor keeper Ben McKinless starting in goal[...]
07 Jan 2017

