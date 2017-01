Saturday was another good day for Martin Harley at Lingfield

Following on from his double success at the same course on Wednesday, Martin had two mounts this afternoon, taking a first and second.

In the 1:45 Betway Best Odds Guaranteed Plus Handicap, he crossed the line first on board Coillte Cailin for trainer David O Meara.

Then in the 2.20 sunbets.co.uk conditions stakes, he finished second on Realize for trainer Steward Williams.