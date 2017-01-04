Teresa McDaid excited about Europe coaching role at Edinburgh International Challenge

Donegal’s Teresa McDaid has been named as one of two coaches on the European Team for this weekend’s Great Edinburgh Cross Country International Challenge.

The event on Saturday will see Europe battle the USA and Great Britian across four races at Holyrood Park.

The overall winning team will be determined by the best aggregate finishing positions of the six best placed athletes in the senior category, as well as the four best placed athletes in the junior races.

Teresa is no stranger to International Athletics having been involved with Irish teams since 1999 and she will be joined in Scotland by Ireland’s Fionnuala McCormick.

The Letterkenny AC coach is excited about being part of a European team…