Public Health specialist encourages people to get the flu vaccine

A senior HSE official says the current strain of the flu has not reached epidemic proportions yet, but there is a serious increase in the number of cases.

Public Health Specialist Dr Anthony Breslin was speaking to Greg Hughes on the Shaun Doherty Show today following suggestions that an increase in people going to hospital with flu is contributing to the current overcrowding crisis.

Dr Breslin says there has been a significant spike in the West and North West, and he is encouraging people to avail of the flu vaccine…………..

As Dr Breslin indicated, it’s been suggested that as few as 20% of health professionals have availed of the flu vaccine, with some suggestions that may be contributing to the problems in hospitals.

However, Limerick nurse and INMO representative Mary Fogarty does not believe that’s the case……..