Police believe house fire in Derry was started deliberately

04 Jan 2017
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of a house fire that occurred in the Stoneburn Place area of Currynierin in Derry.

At approximately 10.30pm on Monday, police received the report of a house fire in the Stoneburn Place area of Currynierin.

It is believed that the premises was deliberately set alight. No one was injured as a result of the fire.

Police are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to contact Strand Road Police Station on the non-emergency number 101.

 

