North West 10k invite applications from charities for 2017 event

The North West 10k committee is now inviting charities to make applications for this year’s run and walk in Letterkenny which takes place on Sunday the 30th of April.

It’s the Bank Holiday weekend and will be the 21st staging of the charity event. The first North West 10k took place in 1997 and since then has raised nearly 750,000 euros for 31 very worthy charities.

In her report to the recent AGM Treasurer Anne Condon said that over the past 20 years the North West 10k has raised 744,474 euro for 31 charities. Last year two charities the Irish Pilgrimage Trust and the Spina Bifida organisation each received 17,255 euro from the charity race and walk.

The closing date for applications is Friday 27th January and applications should be sent to Anne Condon, Grand Canal Building, Paddy Harte Road, Letterkenny or email anne@letterkennychamber.com. For further details on the charity North West 10k go to northwest10k.com