North West 10k invite applications from charities for 2017 event

04 Jan 2017
The North West 10k committee is now inviting charities to make applications for this year’s run and walk in Letterkenny which takes place on Sunday the 30th of April.

It’s the Bank Holiday weekend and will be the 21st staging of the charity event. The first North West 10k took place in 1997 and since then has raised nearly 750,000 euros for 31 very worthy charities.

In her report to the recent AGM Treasurer Anne Condon said that over the past 20 years the North West 10k has raised 744,474 euro for 31 charities. Last year two charities the Irish Pilgrimage Trust and the Spina Bifida organisation each received 17,255 euro from the charity race and walk.

The closing date for applications is Friday 27th January and applications should be sent to Anne Condon, Grand Canal Building, Paddy Harte Road, Letterkenny or email anne@letterkennychamber.com. For further details on the charity North West 10k go to northwest10k.com

Teresa McDaid excited about Europe coaching role at Edinburgh International Challenge

Donegal’s Teresa McDaid has been named as one of two coaches on the European Team for this weekend’s Great Edinburgh Cross Country International Challenge. The event on Saturday wi[...]
04 Jan 2017

Patrick McClean leaves Derry City for Waterford Utd

Patrick McClean has signed up with Waterford United for the 2017 League of Ireland First Division season. The 20-year-old is the younger brother of Republic of Ireland star James a[...]
04 Jan 2017

Jason Quigley Backs Harps to Show Fighting Spirit

Finn Park had a special guest this week when our boxing hero Jason Quigley arrived to lend support for Harps’ preparations for the forthcoming season. The club will be holding a pu[...]
04 Jan 2017

Packie Mailey signs up for another Harps term

Ahead of Finn Harps pre-season training beginning on Thursday, Packie Mailey has become the latest member of last season’s squad to sign for the club ahead of the 2017 Premier Divi[...]
04 Jan 2017

Donegal U21’s suffer NW Cup defeat – Declan Bonner Reaction

Donegal started the defence of the North West U21 Cup with defeat this afternoon at the hands of Sligo. Declan Bonner’s experiment side went down 2-13 to 2-7 at the O’Donnell Park [...]
03 Jan 2017

