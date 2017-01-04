Bus Eireann predicts more improvements in 2017 as NW passenger numbers grow

Passenger journeys on the Bus Éireann local bus service network in the Northwest of the country grew by almost 10% in 2016.

The company’s preliminary report for 2016 says there were 404,000 trips made on local services in 2016, compared to almost 369,000 in 2015.

Bus Éireann employs 255 people in the North West, with the report saying it contributed €33m to the economy in the region in 2016.

The company has local depots and offices in Ballina, Westport, Sligo, Donegal, Letterkenny and Stranorlar.

Bus Eireann’s North West Regional Manager is Rory Leahy………….