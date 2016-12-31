Tower Museum, Derry to close for renovations in new year

Derry’s Tower Museum is to close for the first two weeks of the new year to allow for extensive renovations in the reception area.

Derry City and Strabane District Council is pledging to keep disruption to the city’s tourist trade to a minimum.

The Museum, in Union Hall Place, charts the history of Derry through the centuries, and is one of Derry’s most popular visitor attractions. The facility will be closed from Monday 2nd January until Monday 16th January (inclusive) to allow for refurbishment works to flooring and the public reception area.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Museums Services manager Michelle Murray apologised for any inconvenience to the public, saying the museum will be closed for a short time in the New Year so the service can focus on carrying out some essential repairs and improvements.

The work has been scheduled for early in January to ensure the museum is looking its best during our busy summer tourist season.

The council says disruption to service will be kept to a minimum.