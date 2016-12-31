logo



Foyle MLA calls for releasing of horses onto main road to cease immediately

31 Dec 2016
by admin

A Foyle MLA is calling for an end to the releasing of horses from an enclosure on the Springtown Road in Derry.

Mark H. Durkan says not only is this causing upset and worry for the owners of the horses, it’s also causing stress and danger to the animals.

He fears it’s only a matter of time before either a member of the public or one of the horses is seriously injured or worse.

SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan is urging those responsible for the releasing of horses on the Springtown Road to cease immediately.

In recent weeks, he says, animals have been seen wandering the roads and greenways of Hazelbank and Ballymagroarty, which are built up residential areas with a lot of traffic.

The Foyle MLA says this in turn puts the public at risk, as an agitated animal is unpredictable.

He added, I would ask anyone who knows anything about this activity, or the perpetrators, to get in touch with himself or the authorities before a member of the public or one of the horses is seriously injured or worse.

