Derry’s Daryl Gurney was defeated by world number-one Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-final of the William Hill World Darts Championship, last night.

Van Gerwen, who is odds-on favourite to win the competition, won comfortably by five sets to one.

The Dutchman faces his fellow international, Raymond Van Barnevald in the semi-finals. Van Barnevald overcame PhIl Taylor in a 5-4 thriller in his quarter-final match.