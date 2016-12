Bird Flu has reached Ireland.

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed the H5N8 strain of avian flu has been identified in a wild duck in County Wexford.

There’s very little threat to humans, and poultry farmers are on high alert, with all commercial flocks ordered indoors to prevent the spread of the disease.

Nigel Renehan is the Chairman of the Irish Farmers’ Association Poultry Committee – he says farmers are well prepared: