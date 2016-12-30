logo



St.Eunan’s appoint Senior management team for 2017

30 Dec 2016
by admin

gaa

St. Eunan’s GAA Club are pleased to confirm our new Senior Football Management team for 2017 of Barry Meehan & Eddie Brennan. Both men bring a wealth of experience to the position and have been great servants to our club over many years. They will confirm the members of their backroom team in the coming days and weeks. We wish them every success.

