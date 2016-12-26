logo



Sports Review of the Year (Pt5) – GAA / Donegal Minor & Tyrone Senior Ulster Success

26 Dec 2016
by admin

Donegal minor footballers Ulster champions July 2016

 

Part Five of Highland’s Sports Review of the Year looks back at more of the GAA stories from 2016.

Among the stand out performances at inter county level were Donegal winning the Ulster Minor and Tyrone winning the Ulster Senior title’s while MacCumhaills reached the Ulster Junior Hurling Final.

Oisin Kelly was joined in studio by Chris Ashmore of the Letterkenny / Donegal Post, Diarmaid Doherty of the Donegal Democrat and special guest Manus Kelly, winner of the 2016 Donegal International Rally …

