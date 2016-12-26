Sports Review of the Year (Pt4) – GAA / Glenswilly lift Dr Maguire Cup for third time

Part Four of Highland’s Sports Review of the Year looks back at the GAA club stories from 2016.

Among the stand out performances was Glenswilly, who upset the odds by beating Kilcar in the Donegal Senior Championship Final, lifting the Dr Maguire Cup for the third time in six years.

Oisin Kelly was joined in studio by Chris Ashmore of the Letterkenny / Donegal Post, Diarmaid Doherty of the Donegal Democrat and special guest Manus Kelly, winner of the 2016 Donegal International Rally and joint manager of the Glenswilly team that won the Donegal Senior C Championship…