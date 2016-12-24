Status Yellow wind warning remains in place until midday

A Status Yellow wind warning remains in place for Donegal today.

The warning is in place until midday today, as the tail end of Storm Barbara passes.

The wild weather has also affected some ferry sailings on the Irish Sea.

The weather warning affects Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo – where winds will reach gusts of 75 to 85 kilometres per hour.

The AA is warning motorists to watch out for wind-blown debris on the roads.

Stormy conditions are also causing disruption to ferry services on the Irish Sea.

Irish Ferries cancelled its earlier Swift Craft sailings between Dublin to Holyhead.

Passengers are advised to check ferry company websites for updates on sailings.