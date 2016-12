Part One of Highland’s Sports Review of the Year looks back on the Donegal performances at the Rio Olympic Games in Brazil.

Oisin Kelly was joined in studio by Chris Ashmore of the Letterkenny / Donegal Post, Diarmaid Doherty of the Donegal Democrat and special guest Manus Kelly, winner of the 2016 Donegal International Rally while Patsy McGonagle reflected back on his time as Ireland manager for the final time…