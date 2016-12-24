logo



Significant rise in number of people entering River Foyle this year

24 Dec 2016
by admin

foylesearch

New figures have revealed that there was a significant rise in the number of people entering the River Foyle in 2016 when compared with last year.

Since the beginning of this year, Foyle Search and Rescue volunteers have dealt with more than 200 emergencies and incidents.

New figures have revealed that there was a significant rise in the number of people entering the River Foyle in 2016 when compared with last year.

Since the beginning of this year, Foyle Search and Rescue volunteers have dealt with more than 200 emergencies and incidents.

Since the end of November 2016, local voluntary teams have dealt with 208 incidents. This equates to approximately 25% more than the entire amount of incidents in 2015.

The figures have also revealed that up until December 1st of this year, 18 people have been rescued after entering the River Foyle.

71 people were taken from the river’s edge by Foyle Search and Rescue volunteers over the past 11 months – this included people who were in the process of entering the river.

One body was recovered from the River Foyle during 2016.

A further 118 people who were deemed a cause for concern were approached by one of the teams – that figure is up 40% on the same period last year.

More News

Further weather warning issued

0
Met Eireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for this evening and Christmas Day on the west coast. Winds will gust at up to 110 kilometres per hour in coastal areas of Doneg[...]
24 Dec 2016

PSNI appeal for information on missing teenager

0
The PSNI in the North have issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a missing teenager. 16 year-old Chloe Sharkey was last seen in Omagh at approximately 11pm last ni[...]
24 Dec 2016

100 An Ghaeltacht scholarships cut

0
A Mid-Ulster MLA has criticised Minister Paul Givan over his decision to cut An Ghaeltacht scholarships for 100 children. SDLP Irish Language Spokesperson, Patsy McGlone said that [...]
24 Dec 2016

Power outage in Stranorlar

0
Almost 1120 homes and businesses are without power in Stranorlar today. ESB are currently working to repair the fault and restore power as soon as possible. They have estimated a r[...]
24 Dec 2016

Status Yellow wind warning remains in place until midday

0
A Status Yellow wind warning remains in place for Donegal today. The warning is in place until midday today, as the tail end of Storm Barbara passes. The wild weather has also affe[...]
24 Dec 2016

Victim of fatal road traffic collision named

0
A woman who lost her life following a fatal road traffic collision on Thursday night has been named as 25 year-old Amy Loughery. The two vehicle collision happened just before 11pm[...]
24 Dec 2016


Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit