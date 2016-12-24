Significant rise in number of people entering River Foyle this year

New figures have revealed that there was a significant rise in the number of people entering the River Foyle in 2016 when compared with last year.

Since the beginning of this year, Foyle Search and Rescue volunteers have dealt with more than 200 emergencies and incidents.

Since the end of November 2016, local voluntary teams have dealt with 208 incidents. This equates to approximately 25% more than the entire amount of incidents in 2015.

The figures have also revealed that up until December 1st of this year, 18 people have been rescued after entering the River Foyle.

71 people were taken from the river’s edge by Foyle Search and Rescue volunteers over the past 11 months – this included people who were in the process of entering the river.

One body was recovered from the River Foyle during 2016.

A further 118 people who were deemed a cause for concern were approached by one of the teams – that figure is up 40% on the same period last year.