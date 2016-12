Met Eireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for this evening and Christmas Day on the west coast.

Winds will gust at up to 110 kilometres per hour in coastal areas of Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Mayo and Galway.

A second warning is in place for other parts of all Atlantic coastal counties from Kerry to Donegal.

Winds of up to 80 kilometres per hour are expected in those areas.