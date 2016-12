Two men will appear in court in Derry today charged with aggravated burglary with intent, grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent.

The men are aged 39 and 29.

The charges relate to the assault of a 23 year old man at a house in the Abercorn Road area of Derry on Wednesday this week.

The man required hospital treatment for his injuries which are not life threatening.