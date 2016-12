The Derry to Buncrana Road is closed at Fahan following a two car collision last night in which a 25 year old woman was killed.

She was driving one of the cars, the second driver, a 20 year old man, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Superintendent Eugene Mc Govern is leading the investigation into what happened………

As the road between Buncrana and Burnfoot remains closed , Gardai are asking HGV drivers to travel via Carndonagh and Muff .