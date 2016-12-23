Foyle Cup Closing Date Approaches

The Hughes Insurance Foyle Cup 2017 will witness a huge influx of teams which have competed in the event in previous years –Celtic, Norwich, Sheffield Utd, Partick Thistle, Hearts, Everton America – happy to join us for a festival of football – plus a host of new teams competing for the first time – TUS Altenborg( Germany ), La Creative Factory ( France) Sunderland FC, FC Dallas , GPS, Tampa Bay, Hamilton Academicals FC.

The format and structure of the Foyle Cup tournament is one which gives every participant the chance to play as much football as possible as well as experience all that Derry City and Strabane District Council and surrounding area has to offer. Teams compete across a variety of age groups – 9, 10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17 and 19 with three Ladies / Girls events as well at 11, 13 and 14 plus.

Teams wishing to compete in event are reminded that the closing date for entries is Dec 31 and entries submitted after this date may not be accepted.

The Foyle Cup tournament is supported annually by Derry City and Strabane District Council, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, The Executive Office, Dept for Communities, Tourism NI, Hughes Insurance, Inner City Trust, Seagate, Brunswick Movie Bowl and Legea.

For more details about the event visit link http://foylecup.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/foylecuplaunch2016.mp4

To download an entry form visit the website at www.foylecup.com or Tel 00442871359734 or e mail michael-hutton@lineone.net