logo



Foyle Cup Closing Date Approaches

23 Dec 2016
by admin

Foyle Cup 2015 winners

The Hughes Insurance Foyle Cup 2017 will witness a huge influx of teams which have competed in the event in previous years –Celtic, Norwich, Sheffield Utd, Partick Thistle, Hearts, Everton America – happy to join us for a festival of football – plus a host of new teams competing for the first time – TUS Altenborg( Germany ), La Creative Factory ( France) Sunderland FC, FC Dallas , GPS, Tampa Bay, Hamilton Academicals FC.

The format and structure of the Foyle Cup tournament is one which gives every participant the chance to play as much football as possible as well as experience all that Derry City and Strabane District Council and surrounding area has to offer. Teams compete across a variety of age groups – 9, 10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17 and 19 with three Ladies / Girls events as well at 11, 13 and 14 plus.

Teams wishing to compete in event are reminded that the closing date for entries is Dec 31 and entries submitted after this date may not be accepted.

The Foyle Cup tournament is supported annually by Derry City and Strabane District Council, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, The Executive Office, Dept for Communities, Tourism NI, Hughes Insurance, Inner City Trust, Seagate, Brunswick Movie Bowl and Legea.

For more details about the event visit link http://foylecup.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/foylecuplaunch2016.mp4

To download an entry form visit the website at www.foylecup.com or Tel 00442871359734 or e mail michael-hutton@lineone.net

More Sport

Foyle Cup Closing Date Approaches

0
The Hughes Insurance Foyle Cup 2017 will witness a huge influx of teams which have competed in the event in previous years –Celtic, Norwich, Sheffield Utd, Partick Thistle, Hearts,[...]
23 Dec 2016

Donegal Man to launch exclusive Boxing Gear & Clothing Brand

0
Boxing Coach, Paul Mc Gettigan, originally from Termon, Co. Donegal, now living with his wife Breege & young family in Clonmany, in the Inishowen Peninsula is no stranger to th[...]
23 Dec 2016

Harps Secretary John Campbell disappointed with move to ten team league

0
The news that Finn Harps was fearing has been confirmed this afternoon by the FAI – in 2018, the Premier Division and First Division will become ten team competitions. For that to [...]
22 Dec 2016

Finn Harps to open 2017 season against Cork City -10 team top flight from 2018

0
The fixtures for the new League of Ireland season have been released today with Finn Harps kicking off their campaign at home to FAI Cup winners Cork City on Friday. The opening ro[...]
22 Dec 2016

GAA Programme – 21/12/16

0
The GAA Programme, in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm. On this week’s programme, the last programme of the yea,r [...]
22 Dec 2016

Johnny Bonner rejoins Finn Harps from Wexford Youths

0
Finn Harps have confirmed that Buncrana born midfielder Jonny Bonner has signed a contract with the club for the 2017 season. It will be Bonner’s second stint at Finn Park having b[...]
22 Dec 2016

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit