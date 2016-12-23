logo



Donegal Man to launch exclusive Boxing Gear & Clothing Brand

23 Dec 2016
by admin
boxing

Danny Ryan and Paul McGettigan

Boxing Coach, Paul Mc Gettigan, originally from Termon, Co. Donegal, now living with his wife Breege & young family in Clonmany, in the Inishowen Peninsula is no stranger to the boxing scene & has had a passion for boxing from an early age. You often hear people say that ‘boxing is in the blood’ and this is clearly evident with Paul, as his father PJ McGettigan also boxed in his younger days. Years later, little did he know that this would lead to him creating a brand new business idea that to him “Fits like a Glove” with his love of the sport.

Testing out his new Brand “Mikardo” range of exclusive boxing gear this week, on his old boxing pal and owner of Boxfit, Letterkenny, Danny Ryan, Paul was delighted to get the seal of approval from the best!

“I was delighted when I got the chance this week to test my products out on a long time friend & former boxing partner Danny Ryan, who I have to say put me through an intense but a highly enjoyable training session. To get his seal of approval was an honour.” says Paul.

“It’s been very exciting for myself to launch “Mikardo” a brand that has already received great reaction & feedback from amateur & professional boxing clubs, locally, nationally & in recent months in the States. Initially I wanted to not only develop a brand that would become synonymous in the world of boxing & mixed martial arts but that I could sell develop & sell wholesale. But the demand became so great that it was time for me to put my own boxing gloves on & create online platforms and a website where I could sell the “Mikardo” brand of boxing gear & clothing to anyone, anywhere in the world.” says Paul.

“I am very excited about the coming year and my online store will be up & running in early 2017 and all of the products will also be available on retail online outlets such as Amazon.”

“I really always knew that I would like to start my own business, and what I discovered was that if you have a passion for something & you can create your own business that fits with that passion, it’s more likely to succeed. I always loved the famous saying “Push yourself, as no one else is going to do it for you” and because boxing is in my blood & it’s a sport that I am passionate about in every way, I pushed myself.”

Paul volunteers three nights a week at St. Bridgets boxing club in Clonmany, along with fellow coaches Raymond, Noel, Christy, Paul, Donal, Bernard and Andy. Paul say’s the club is doing great and it has grown in numbers over the past number of years. There is great support from the local community and it’s great to see young kids as well as men & women of all ages wanting to train & see what boxing as a sport is like.

2017 will most certainly be a champion year ahead for Mikardo’s range of boxing gear & clothing and Paul has a trip planned to Boston to meet clubs and distributors in the states & launch his USA website www.mikardo.com on St. Patrick’s Day.

More Sport

Foyle Cup Closing Date Approaches

0
The Hughes Insurance Foyle Cup 2017 will witness a huge influx of teams which have competed in the event in previous years –Celtic, Norwich, Sheffield Utd, Partick Thistle, Hearts,[...]
23 Dec 2016

Donegal Man to launch exclusive Boxing Gear & Clothing Brand

0
Boxing Coach, Paul Mc Gettigan, originally from Termon, Co. Donegal, now living with his wife Breege & young family in Clonmany, in the Inishowen Peninsula is no stranger to th[...]
23 Dec 2016

Harps Secretary John Campbell disappointed with move to ten team league

0
The news that Finn Harps was fearing has been confirmed this afternoon by the FAI – in 2018, the Premier Division and First Division will become ten team competitions. For that to [...]
22 Dec 2016

Finn Harps to open 2017 season against Cork City -10 team top flight from 2018

0
The fixtures for the new League of Ireland season have been released today with Finn Harps kicking off their campaign at home to FAI Cup winners Cork City on Friday. The opening ro[...]
22 Dec 2016

GAA Programme – 21/12/16

0
The GAA Programme, in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm. On this week’s programme, the last programme of the yea,r [...]
22 Dec 2016

Johnny Bonner rejoins Finn Harps from Wexford Youths

0
Finn Harps have confirmed that Buncrana born midfielder Jonny Bonner has signed a contract with the club for the 2017 season. It will be Bonner’s second stint at Finn Park having b[...]
22 Dec 2016

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit