Donegal Man to launch exclusive Boxing Gear & Clothing Brand

Boxing Coach, Paul Mc Gettigan, originally from Termon, Co. Donegal, now living with his wife Breege & young family in Clonmany, in the Inishowen Peninsula is no stranger to the boxing scene & has had a passion for boxing from an early age. You often hear people say that ‘boxing is in the blood’ and this is clearly evident with Paul, as his father PJ McGettigan also boxed in his younger days. Years later, little did he know that this would lead to him creating a brand new business idea that to him “Fits like a Glove” with his love of the sport.

Testing out his new Brand “Mikardo” range of exclusive boxing gear this week, on his old boxing pal and owner of Boxfit, Letterkenny, Danny Ryan, Paul was delighted to get the seal of approval from the best!

“I was delighted when I got the chance this week to test my products out on a long time friend & former boxing partner Danny Ryan, who I have to say put me through an intense but a highly enjoyable training session. To get his seal of approval was an honour.” says Paul.

“It’s been very exciting for myself to launch “Mikardo” a brand that has already received great reaction & feedback from amateur & professional boxing clubs, locally, nationally & in recent months in the States. Initially I wanted to not only develop a brand that would become synonymous in the world of boxing & mixed martial arts but that I could sell develop & sell wholesale. But the demand became so great that it was time for me to put my own boxing gloves on & create online platforms and a website where I could sell the “Mikardo” brand of boxing gear & clothing to anyone, anywhere in the world.” says Paul.

“I am very excited about the coming year and my online store will be up & running in early 2017 and all of the products will also be available on retail online outlets such as Amazon.”

“I really always knew that I would like to start my own business, and what I discovered was that if you have a passion for something & you can create your own business that fits with that passion, it’s more likely to succeed. I always loved the famous saying “Push yourself, as no one else is going to do it for you” and because boxing is in my blood & it’s a sport that I am passionate about in every way, I pushed myself.”

Paul volunteers three nights a week at St. Bridgets boxing club in Clonmany, along with fellow coaches Raymond, Noel, Christy, Paul, Donal, Bernard and Andy. Paul say’s the club is doing great and it has grown in numbers over the past number of years. There is great support from the local community and it’s great to see young kids as well as men & women of all ages wanting to train & see what boxing as a sport is like.

2017 will most certainly be a champion year ahead for Mikardo’s range of boxing gear & clothing and Paul has a trip planned to Boston to meet clubs and distributors in the states & launch his USA website www.mikardo.com on St. Patrick’s Day.