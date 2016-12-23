logo



Derry panel named for Dr McKenna Cup

23 Dec 2016
doire derry senior football

Damian Barton has named his Derry squad for the forthcoming Dr McKenna Cup.

The Derry manager commented:

“We are looking forward to the upcoming McKenna Cup. The competition will give some players their first opportunity to experience life at senior inter-county level. For others it’s a chance to get some competitive games under their belt as we look towards the start of the national league, and those players with their respective colleges will also benefit from being involved in the competition.”

DERRY GAA SENIOR FOOTBALL PANEL –MCKENNA CUP 2017

1 Thomas Mallon The Loup
2 Ben McKinless Ballinderry
3 Patrick Coney The Loup
4 Peter Hagan Banagher
5 Conor McLarnon Magherafelt
6 Ciaran Mullan Coleraine
7 Ryan Bell Ballinderry
8 Conor Nevin Ballinderry
9 Aidan McLaughlin Craigbane
10 Danny Heavron Magherafelt
11 Benny Heron Ballinascreen
12 Emmett McGuckin Magherafelt
13 Gavin O’Neill Banagher
14 Mark Lynch Banagher
15 Oisin Duffy Foreglen
16 Mark Craig Dungiven
17 Jack Doherty Glen
18 Michael Warnock Glen
19 Carlus McWilliams Ballinascreen
20 Patrick Kearney Swatragh
21 James Kielt Kilrea
22 Enda Lynn Greenlough
23 Neil Forester Steelstown
24 Jason Rocks The Loup
25 Danny Tallon Glen
26 Niall Loughlin Greenlough

