Derry panel named for Dr McKenna Cup

Damian Barton has named his Derry squad for the forthcoming Dr McKenna Cup.

The Derry manager commented:

“We are looking forward to the upcoming McKenna Cup. The competition will give some players their first opportunity to experience life at senior inter-county level. For others it’s a chance to get some competitive games under their belt as we look towards the start of the national league, and those players with their respective colleges will also benefit from being involved in the competition.”

DERRY GAA SENIOR FOOTBALL PANEL –MCKENNA CUP 2017

1 Thomas Mallon The Loup

2 Ben McKinless Ballinderry

3 Patrick Coney The Loup

4 Peter Hagan Banagher

5 Conor McLarnon Magherafelt

6 Ciaran Mullan Coleraine

7 Ryan Bell Ballinderry

8 Conor Nevin Ballinderry

9 Aidan McLaughlin Craigbane

10 Danny Heavron Magherafelt

11 Benny Heron Ballinascreen

12 Emmett McGuckin Magherafelt

13 Gavin O’Neill Banagher

14 Mark Lynch Banagher

15 Oisin Duffy Foreglen

16 Mark Craig Dungiven

17 Jack Doherty Glen

18 Michael Warnock Glen

19 Carlus McWilliams Ballinascreen

20 Patrick Kearney Swatragh

21 James Kielt Kilrea

22 Enda Lynn Greenlough

23 Neil Forester Steelstown

24 Jason Rocks The Loup

25 Danny Tallon Glen

26 Niall Loughlin Greenlough