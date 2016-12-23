logo



Council and gardai warn of traffic delays in South Inishowen

23 Dec 2016
by admin

Garda Jacket

Severe traffic delays are being reported in South Inishowen as a result of diversions put in place due to last night’s fatal traffic collision in Fahan.

Fahan village is closed to traffic until further notice.

Donegal County Council is urging people to allow extra time for their journies today.

From Buncrana to Derry, take the Churchbrae rd to the Boardwalk Road and continue to the R238 Regional Road. From Derry to Buncrana take the turn at the Halfway onto Tieveban Rd to Tullydish – Aghilly. Local diversions not suitable for HGVs – they should take the Regional route via Carndonagh, Quigley’s Point and Muff.

More News

100 An Ghaeltacht scholarships cut

0
A Mid-Ulster MLA has criticised Minister Paul Givan over his decision to cut An Ghaeltacht scholarships for 100 children. SDLP Irish Language Spokesperson, Patsy McGlone said that [...]
24 Dec 2016

Power outage in Stranorlar

0
Almost 1120 homes and businesses are without power in Stranorlar today. ESB are currently working to repair the fault and restore power as soon as possible. They have estimated a r[...]
24 Dec 2016

Status Yellow wind warning remains in place until midday

0
A Status Yellow wind warning remains in place for Donegal today. The warning is in place until midday today, as the tail end of Storm Barbara passes. The wild weather has also affe[...]
24 Dec 2016

Victim of fatal road traffic collision named

0
A woman who lost her life following a fatal road traffic collision on Thursday night has been named as 25 year-old Amy Loughery. The two vehicle collision happened just before 11pm[...]
24 Dec 2016

Christmas Spirit LK initiative has doubled initial target

0
The Letterkenny Cares campaign to raise money for Donegal Hospice and Pieta House has reached more than double its initial target. Organisers behind the Christmas Spirit LK initiat[...]
24 Dec 2016

Significant rise in number of people entering River Foyle this year

0
New figures have revealed that there was a significant rise in the number of people entering the River Foyle in 2016 when compared with last year. Since the beginning of this year,[...]
24 Dec 2016


Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit