Council and gardai warn of traffic delays in South Inishowen

Severe traffic delays are being reported in South Inishowen as a result of diversions put in place due to last night’s fatal traffic collision in Fahan.

Fahan village is closed to traffic until further notice.

Donegal County Council is urging people to allow extra time for their journies today.

From Buncrana to Derry, take the Churchbrae rd to the Boardwalk Road and continue to the R238 Regional Road. From Derry to Buncrana take the turn at the Halfway onto Tieveban Rd to Tullydish – Aghilly. Local diversions not suitable for HGVs – they should take the Regional route via Carndonagh, Quigley’s Point and Muff.