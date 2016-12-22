logo



Ruaille Buaille le Colm Feiritéar 20/12/16

22 Dec 2016
Colm Ferriter

Ceol úr de chuid Brí Carr & Freckles the Elf pléite le Suzanne Nic Geidigh

22 Dec 2016

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Thursday’s show

Listen back to Thursday’s Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
22 Dec 2016

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Wednesday’s show

Listen back to Wednesday’s  Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
21 Dec 2016

Highland’s Big Christmas Giveaway winner collects her prize

Jo McMenamin from Manorcunningham was the lucky winner of the recent “Big Christmas Giveaway” on Highland. Among the thousands of entries Jo was selected as the winner [...]
21 Dec 2016

Highland’s Christmas Concert Photo’s

Highland Radio’s Christmas Concert took place recently. See photo’s from another memorable event below. Don’t forgot tickets for our January Concert are now on sa[...]
20 Dec 2016

Get your ticket for Highland’s January Concert

Give the Gift of Highland Radio to your loved ones this Christmas. Tickets for Highland Radio’s January “Night with the Stars” are available here! Get ready for a[...]
20 Dec 2016

