RSA issue warning as stormy weather set to hit Donegal tomorrow

22 Dec 2016
by admin

Storm Warning

The Road Safety Authority is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads tomorrow, as Met Éireann have issued an Orange wind warning for western coastal regions.

Donegal, Mayo and Galway expected to be worst affected with gusts of up to 120 km/h expected.

The RSA is asking road users to check local weather and traffic conditions and be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip.

 The RSA has the following advice for road users:

  • Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected. Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road
  • Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds
  • Allow extra space between you and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists
  • Drive with dipped headlights at all times
  • Check tyres and consider replacing them if the thread depth is below 3mm
  • It takes longer to stop in wet conditions so slow down and leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front
  • Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility
  • Be aware of the danger of aquaplaning especially on roads with speed limits of 100 km/h and 120 km/h

With added risks posed by wet or flooded roads the RSA has the following advice;

  • If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think
  • After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes
  • Sometimes roads can be closed due to their fragile state after wet weather or because they are blocked by flooding
  • Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic
  • Watch out for washed out roads, earth slides, broken water or sewer mains, loose or downed electrical wires, and fallen or falling objects.

 

