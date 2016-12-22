RSA issue warning as stormy weather set to hit Donegal tomorrow

The Road Safety Authority is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads tomorrow, as Met Éireann have issued an Orange wind warning for western coastal regions.

Donegal, Mayo and Galway expected to be worst affected with gusts of up to 120 km/h expected.

The RSA is asking road users to check local weather and traffic conditions and be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip.

The RSA has the following advice for road users:

Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected. Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds

Allow extra space between you and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists

Drive with dipped headlights at all times

Check tyres and consider replacing them if the thread depth is below 3mm

It takes longer to stop in wet conditions so slow down and leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility

Be aware of the danger of aquaplaning especially on roads with speed limits of 100 km/h and 120 km/h

With added risks posed by wet or flooded roads the RSA has the following advice;