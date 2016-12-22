Refurbishment of Buncrana Leisure Centre given the green light

It’s been confirmed that planning permission for the proposed refurbishment of Buncrana Community Leisure Centre has been secured and Design Team Consultants have been appointed.

In a statement, Donegal County Council says that Draft Contract Documents have been submitted for the approval of the Department of Transport, Tourism & Sport before going to tender.

Concerns had been raised locally as to if the leisure centre would ever re-open due to some delays.

Local Councillor Nicolas Crossan says the next move now is to finalise funding: